Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will we have lollypop? Mamata slams 'occupy' claim of Bangladeshi politicos

Will we have lollypop? Mamata slams 'occupy' claim of Bangladeshi politicos

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recently said in a public meeting in Dhaka that the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

The West Bengal chief minister said her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and will not speak out of turn. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking a dig at a section of Bangladeshi politicians, who said the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered whether Indians "would have lollipop" when external forces would try to occupy Indian lands.

Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, she urged people to remain calm and not get provoked by statements made in Bangladesh, stating that West Bengal will always stand by any decision taken by the Centre.

Mocking some Bangladeshi leaders, who have made provocative statements recently, she said, "Stay calm and healthy and have peace of mind."  A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recently said in a public meeting in Dhaka that the country has legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

 

Asking people of West Bengal to remain calm and not get swayed by provocative statements made by some people in Bangladesh, she said, "In our state, even imams have condemned the comments and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh."  "The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We must all work together to ensure nothing is done to aggravate the situation in West Bengal," she said.

"West Bengal is the first state in the country where people irrespective of caste, creed or community staged collective protest against the situation in Bangladesh," the chief minister said.

Asking everyone, including her political rivals, not to do anything that might aggravate the situation, she also urged media houses to act responsibly while commenting on the situation in the neighbouring country.

More From This Section

Vikram Misri

Foreign secretary Misri meets B'desh counterpart in Dhaka amid frosty ties

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Calling all parties to work towards preserving unity: MEA on Syria crisis

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign secy Misri in Dhaka: Agenda, India-Bangladesh ties status explained

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secy Misri holds talks with B'deshi counterpart amid strained ties

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to participate in INS Tushil's commissioning

"West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh that we will ban your telecast. But act responsibly in the interest of West Bengal and its people. If trouble breaks out here, will it not affect you? Similarly, if the situation worsens in Bangladesh, it will affect our relatives and friends there. Hence please maintain restraint while commenting on the situation," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister said her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of External Affairs and will not speak out of turn.

"Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak more than what is required. Let us wait for the outcome. We are responsible citizens. Our country is united," she said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long visit, officials said. It is the first high-level visit from New Delhi after a massive uprising ended Hasina's 15-year rule in August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

Want Mamata to be major partner of INDIA bloc, will soon talk to her: Raut

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Willing to lead INDIA bloc if I get opportunity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Bengal giving central welfare scheme funds to 'undeserving' people: Chouhan

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Centre targeting Muslims with Waqf Bill; lacks majority to pass: CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee calls for UN peacekeeping in Bangladesh amid violence

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata TMC Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon