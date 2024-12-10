India adopts balanced approach to West Asia conflict: Jaishankar in Bahrain

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's approach to the conflict that has been going on in West Asia since last year is balanced as it looks at the issues in all their complexities and also has a fundamental commitment to justice and equity.

Jaishankar, 69, also reiterated that India supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue during an interaction with the Indian community here.

As a country that itself has been impacted so deeply by terrorism, we are very strongly opposed to terrorism and hostage-taking. They should never be excused or condoned, Jaishankar said.

But at the same time, it is very important that any action which is taken by any government or any armed force must always take care of civilian casualties and must always be respectful of humanitarian law, the minister said.

Jaishankar further said that India has been contributing to the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), the primary relief agency in respect of Palestinians, and given relief to the Palestine authority and also given medical relief to Lebanon.

At the end of the day, we do believe there must be a solution to the Palestine issue because if there is not one, it will always remain a cause of instability in the region, he said.

Jaishankar said India supports a two-state solution to the Palestine issue and that is something that the international community has to discuss and agree upon.

Interacting with the Indian community, Jaishankar said, The country in the last decade has taken very big and consequential steps in the last decade towards Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Jaishankar said he could list a few big initiatives such as ease of doing business, ease of living for the common citizens, transformation of infrastructure and digital public infrastructure in the last decade that have contributed towards this goal.

Delighted to interact with members of the Indian community in Bahrain today. They represent an India that is confident, capable and respected. Thanked them for their contributions in deepening India-Bahrain friendship, Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar underlined new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology as he held talks with his Bahraini counterpart and exchanged views on recent developments in the region.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Manama on Saturday on the final leg of his two-nation trip, co-chaired the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.