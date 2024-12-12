Attacks on vessels in Red sea impact our trade: Centre tells Parliament

India remains "concerned" at the evolving situation in West Asia and attacks against commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea threaten freedom of navigation and "impact our trade", the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query also said the government has "raised the issue" with the countries in the region and the Indian Missions are "closely monitoring" the situation to mitigate its impact.

He was asked about the details of special measures that are being taken by the government to safeguard India's energy security in view of the possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea due to the Israel-Iran conflict and the diplomatic efforts being made by the government to mitigate the impact of this conflict on India's trade routes, especially the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

"India remains concerned at the evolving situation in West Asia. Attacks against commercial vessels in and around the Red Sea threaten freedom of navigation and impact our trade. Government has raised the issue with countries in the region and our Missions are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate its impact," Singh said.

The government is pursuing a "multi-pronged strategy" that includes diversifying supply sources, enhancing domestic production of oil and gas, expanding the adoption of alternate energy sources and advancing the energy transition, he added.

The Indian Navy is deployed in the region under 'Operation Sankalp' to enhance maritime security, proactively respond to any contingency and ensuring protection of Indian-flagged merchant vessels, Indian seafarers and Indian cargo, the minister said.

"Till date, 30 ships embarked with integral helicopters, and air surveillance platforms have been deployed in these zones, effectively responding to over 24 incidents, thereby saving more than 350 lives. This includes 120 crew members of various nationalities," Singh said.

"As part of these operations, more than 1,000 vessels were either boarded or investigated in the Arabian Sea," he added.

Some of the notable anti-piracy operations undertaken by the Indian Navy include MV Lila Norfolk (release of crew), MV Ruen (release of crew and apprehension of pirates) and release of FV Iman and FV Naeemi, etc. Vessels carrying critical commodities for India are being "actively monitored and safeguarded" during their transit, Singh said.

The Indian Navy ships have ensured safe transit of nearly 91 lakh MT cargo onboard over 250 vessels so far, he added.