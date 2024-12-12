Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-UK FTA talks likely to resume in Jan aiming to resolve pending issues

India-UK FTA talks likely to resume in Jan aiming to resolve pending issues

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty

India UK, FTA
The next round of talks is likely to start at January-end, the official said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and the UK are expected to hold the next round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) in January to resolve the pending issues and close the negotiations, a senior official said on Thursday.

The talks for the proposed FTA began in January 2022. The 14th round of talks stalled as the two nations stepped into their general election cycles.

In November, an official statement said that the dates for the FTA talks in early 2025 would be finalised through diplomatic channels.

The negotiations would resume the discussions from the progress achieved previously and seek to bridge the gaps for expeditiously closing the trade deal.

The next round of talks is likely to start at January-end, the official said.

The Indian industry is demanding greater access for its skilled professionals from sectors like IT and healthcare in the UK market, besides market access for several goods at nil customs duty.

More From This Section

Bangladesh delegation likely to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

President Murmu confers honorary rank of General on Nepal's army chief

Burning saree to threats: Bangladesh's BNP protesting Indian 'interference'

Bangladesh lawyer to seek bail for spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das

Pressured by China, Pakistan plans security firm to guard Chinese nationals

On the other hand, the UK is seeking a significant cut in import duties on goods such as scotch whiskey, electric vehicles, lamb meat, chocolates and certain confectionary items.

Britain is also looking for more opportunities for UK services in Indian markets in segments like telecommunications, legal and financial services (banking and insurance).

The two countries are also negotiating a bilateral investment treaty (BIT).

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which includes goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to USD 21.34 billion in 2023-24 from 20.36 billion in 2022-23.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Beyond the missed deadlines, India-UK FTA talks at a tricky turning point

Premium

India-UK FTA talks likely to restart in January amid complex issues

India-UK FTA within finger-touching distance, says NITI Aayog CEO

India-UK FTA: UKIBC chief Mccole hopeful of signing some deal quickly

India committed to elevating ties with UK, desire to conclude FTA: PM Modi

Topics :India-UK Free TradeFTA in IndiaFTA talks

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story