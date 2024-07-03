Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Baloch leader Marri condemns Pak's operation, alleges Chinese influence

Baloch leader Marri condemns Pak's operation, alleges Chinese influence

Marri, known for his advocacy of Baloch independence, alleged that the operation was being conducted on the orders of China to protect its economic interests in Pakistan

Pakistan flag
Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyrbyair Marri, a Baloch political leader based in the United Kingdom, has strongly criticised Pakistan's military operation known as Azm-e-Istehkam in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Marri, known for his advocacy of Baloch independence, alleged that the operation was being conducted on the orders of China to protect its economic interests in Pakistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Marri posted on X, "A new military operation is being planned by #Pakistan on #Chinese orders against the Baloch and #Pashtun, known as #Azmelstehkaam (Resolve for Stability). That's Azm-e-Istehkam for #China and #Punjab, not for the Baloch and Pashtun people."

He further criticised the operation as benefiting "Punjabi hegemony" while causing "chaos and death" in Balochistan and Pashtunistan.

Marri also expressed concern over the involvement of Pashtuns in the Pakistani army, accusing them of being used to suppress their own people's aspirations.

He urged them to prioritise the protection of their homeland, Pashtunistan, rather than serving what he described as Punjabi interests.

The military operation has sparked widespread condemnation from Baloch and Pashtun communities, who have historically resisted Islamabad's authority and expressed grievances over issues including sovereignty and rights.

The regions, which have seen unrest for years, have been focal points of resistance against Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

More From This Section

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation along LoC in J&K

LeT associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla; arms, ammunition recovered

Pakistan may be arming its JF-17 jets with nuclear-capable cruise missiles

EAM Jaishankar meets Belarusian counterpart, welcomes Belarus to SCO bloc

S Jaishankar raises safety of Indians in meeting with Russian counterpart

China's substantial investments in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have faced opposition from local populations.

Incidents such as the recent attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in casualties, underscore the security challenges faced by Chinese nationals in the region.

During recent high-level visits between Pakistani and Chinese officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, the security of Chinese interests in Pakistan was prominently discussed.

Senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao reiterated the importance of safeguarding Chinese investments and personnel in the country.

As tensions escalate, hashtags like #ExpansionistChinalnstigatingBalochAndPashtunGenocide and #StopBalochAndPashtunGenocide have gained traction on social media, reflecting growing international attention to the situation.

The situation remains fluid as stakeholders navigate complex geopolitical dynamics amidst ongoing resistance and security challenges in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will send 1K students to China for agriculture training: Pakistan PM Sharif

Long march in Pak for reopening Iran border crossing amid severe shortages

28 killed, 22 injured as speeding bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Devastating flash floods, unyielding rains wreak havoc across Balochistan

Militants kill 11 in Pak's Balochistan province in latest terror attacks

Topics :BalochistanFree Balochistan campaignPakistan armyChina-PakistanBaloch independece

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story