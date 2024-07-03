Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LeT associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla; arms, ammunition recovered

Acting on a specific input about terrorist movement in the Eco Park Crossing area, a joint patrol was conducted by Baramulla Police and Army 46 RR

Security personnel deployed during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district on Sunday
The accused also revealed that he was in touch with a Pakistan-based terror handler
ANI Jammu Kashmir
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with Army 46 RR, arrested a terror associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from his possession at Eco Park crossing, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a specific input about terrorist movement in the Eco Park Crossing area, a joint patrol was conducted by Baramulla Police and Army 46 RR. During the patrol, a suspicious person was observed approaching the team on foot. When the suspect saw the police and security forces, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by the alert patrol team.

Preliminary questioning identified the suspect as Shakir Ahmad Lone. One pistol, one magazine, eight pistol rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from him.
 

The accused also revealed that he was in touch with a Pakistan-based terror handler and was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Baramulla town.

A case under sections UA (P) and the Arms Act has been registered at PS Baramulla, and an investigation is underway.

More details into the matter are awaited.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

