Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday said it has secured a long-term contract from Pratt & Whitney Canada for the supply of mission-critical aerospace engine components.

The components will be manufactured at Bharat Forge's aerospace facility in India, the company said.

"We look forward to supporting Pratt & Whitney Canada's programs and furthering India's advancement in aerospace manufacturing expertise," Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge, said.

This collaboration reflects Pratt & Whitney's commitment to building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain that supports its customers and future growth ambitions, said Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Pune-based Bharat Forge is a global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace.