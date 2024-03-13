Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Britain will change law to ban foreign countries from owning newspapers

Britain will change law to ban foreign countries from owning newspapers

The decision comes at a time when Britain is using a separate regulatory process to weigh up whether to allow Redbird IMI's bid for the Telegraph

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Britain will change the law to ban foreign states from owning, influencing or controlling British newspapers, a person familiar with the plans said on Wednesday, a move that could threaten the Abu-Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI bid for the Telegraph newspaper.

The government is expected to outline its own amendment at the start of a debate in parliament's upper House of Lords later on Wednesday that would give ministers the powers to block a deal, the person said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The decision comes at a time when Britain is using a separate regulatory process to weigh up whether to allow Redbird IMI's bid for the Telegraph.

The battle over one of Britainâ€™s most famous newspapers has raised questions about the independence of the media and the role of foreign investors acquiring assets that could undermine press freedom.
 
A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would lay out its position in a debate later on Wednesday.


Also Read

Newspaper biz growing after 5 years, how publishers will use this bounty?

Spanish newspaper association files suit against Meta over ad practices

Parliament approves Bill to simplify newspaper registration process

Scrap 5% Customs duty on newsprint to manage operation cost: INS to govt

Job cuts in Britain 'least bad option', will continue talks: Tata Steel CEO

Cabinet approves inter-governmental agreement between India-UAE on IMEC

China deepens bilateral defence ties with Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal

Tejas crash: LCA has 4X better safety record than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder

China says border issue with India does not represent entirety of ties

Russia ready to use nuclear weapons if sovereignty threatened, says Putin

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BritainNewspapermediamedia industry

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story