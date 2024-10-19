Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis attempting to enter Indian territory in Tripura

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the border | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Three Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in two days while trying to enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence, Border Security Force (BSF) said.

One tout allegedly involved in facilitating the infiltration was also arrested from Kalamchaura area in Gurangola village after a joint operation was conducted by the BSF and police, based on the revelation made by apprehended Bangladeshi nationals, the border guarding force said in a statement on Friday.

Giving the details, the BSF said two Bangladeshi nationals from Dhaka were nabbed near the Rahimpur border outpost (BOP) in Kalamchaura police station area of the Sipahijala district on Wednesday.

While another was held near the Mohanpur BOP in Sidhai police stastion area of West Tripura District on Thursday, the BSF said.

The apprehended BD national is a resident of Chapainawabganj district, Bangladesh.

The BSF has stepped up vigilance along the border in Tripura and mounted surveillance on the activities of touts to break the backbone of the tout module functioning across the border, the stastement said.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

