Canadian MP raises alarm over attacks on journos covering Khalistan issue

A prominent Canadian MP of Indian origin has voiced concern over attacks on journalists who report on Khalistani extremism in Canada and asked the authorities to deal with the situation with an iron hand "before it is too late". "I am very concerned by attacks on journalists who report on Khalistani extremism in Canada," Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament from Nepean in the House of Commons, said while addressing the parliament on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Citing attacks on Rishi Nagar of Red FM Calgary a few days, he said that there are many more attacks in Greater Toronto Area and across Canada by Khalistani extremists.

"I call on law enforcement agencies to take notice of Khalistani extremism with all seriousness it deserves. It has to be dealt with an iron hand before it is too late," he said.

He recalled that in March 2023, Sameer Kaushal of Radio AM600 was assaulted for covering a Khalistan protest. In February 2022, Brampton radio host Deepak Punj was attacked in his studio for criticising Khalistan-related violence, he added.

He said that anti-terrorism investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan has received death threats for his fearless reporting on Khalistani extremism.

The ties between India and Canada had come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

India rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).