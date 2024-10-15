The Lawrence of Sabarmati jail: Bishnoi's name echoes from Mumbai to Canada

When Canada levelled fresh allegations against India regarding the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday, an unexpected name surfaced in the charges: Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.





ALSO READ: Who was Hardeep Nijjar - man at the centre of India-Canada diplomatic storm In a press conference, Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Policing, National Security, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, alleged that India is specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada through organised crime. "It has been publicly attributed and claimed by one organised crime group in particular—the Bishnoi Group... We believe that the group is connected to agents of the Government of India," Gauvin said.

Canadian officials further alleged that they have clear evidence that agents of the Indian government are engaged in “violent criminal activities” in Canada and have labelled them as “persons of interest.”

India responded by summoning Canada’s Charge d'Affaires, Stewart Wheeler, over the charges, which the foreign ministry called "concocted," attributing them to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vote bank politics. Later that evening, India expelled six top Canadian diplomats, including Wheeler, as a retaliatory measure, which was followed by similar action from Canada.

Bishnoi gang linked to Baba Siddique’s murder

The mention of the Bishnoi gang in Canada’s allegations came just two days after the gang was linked to the murder of senior Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique. On Saturday, Siddique was shot and killed outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai, with a member of the Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility.

While the Mumbai Police confirmed the gang’s involvement, they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime. This incident raises concerns about law and order in Maharashtra, particularly since Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail.

The Punjab-based gangster, who entered the world of crime in 2013, operates a network of about 700 members across India and frequently makes headlines for extortion rackets and contract killings. Gang member Shubbu alias Shubham Lonkar, who allegedly claimed responsibility for Siddique’s murder, stated that the politician was targeted due to his connections with actor Salman Khan.

Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi had publicly threatened Khan in 2018 over the blackbuck killing case. The animal is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community.