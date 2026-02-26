Canada's PM Mark Carney to visit India on Feb 26: What's on agenda?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in India on February 26 for a visit aimed at expanding bilateral ties and forging new partnerships across key sectors.

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, Carney will begin his trip in Mumbai before travelling to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi.

"The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship , with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence," the statement said.

Carney will also engage with business leaders during the visit. The meetings are intended to identify fresh investment opportunities and encourage closer collaboration between companies in both countries. In addition, the two countries may initiate formal negotiations on a trade deal.