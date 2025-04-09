CCS clears 26 Rafale-M for Navy in Rs 63,000 cr, biggest-ever jet deal

The purchase of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft for the Indian Navy, valued at over Rs 63,000 crore and marking India’s largest-ever fighter jet acquisition, was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, according to government sources. The deal will be executed through a government-to-government agreement with France. Official confirmation from the Ministry of Defence is awaited.

The contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater Rafale Marine jets. These fighters will be deployed on INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, and will complement the Navy’s existing fleet of Russian-origin MiG-29K jets. The Indian Air Force (IAF) already operates 36 Rafale aircraft.

“The Air Force single-seat Rafale C, the Air Force two-seat Rafale B, and the Navy single-seat Rafale M feature maximum airframe and equipment commonality, and very similar mission capabilities,” says Dassault Aviation, the aircraft's manufacturer.

Like its IAF cousin, the Rafale M is also described as an "omnirole aircraft" by Dassault, meaning that it can conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions simultaneously. However, the Rafale M is designed to operate from aircraft carriers. This is possible because of various modifications, including a reinforced undercarriage and strengthened landing gear. The Rafale M jets are expected to be delivered around five years after the agreement is signed. The deal is understood to include a comprehensive package covering fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and locally manufactured components as part of offset obligations.

France operates the Rafale M from its only aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, which is equipped with a CATOBAR system, which stands for catapult-assisted take-off, barrier-arrested recovery. Such a system uses catapults to launch aircraft from the carrier and arrestor wires during their landing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's two aircraft carriers, the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant, are conventionally powered carriers that use ski-jump ramps to assist aircraft take-offs.

However, the Rafale M has successfully demonstrated its ability to carry out a ski-jump from the shore-based test facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa, in Goa. The Rafale M was selected by the Indian Navy after rigorous testing at the SBTF facility in Goa.