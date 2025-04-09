Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia invites PM Modi to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

Russia invites PM Modi to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade

Narendra Modi, modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin
Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

Moscow is expecting the Indian Prime Minister at the May 9 parade. The invitation has already been sent, and the visit is being worked out, Russian news agency Tass quoted Rudenko as saying.

"It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation," Rudenko said on Tuesday.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade.

In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

Highlights: Pakistan's ISI behind blast at Punjab BJP leader's residence, says police

Premium

Balancing acts: PM Narendra Modi's visit strengthens Sri Lankan ties

New Waqf law a solid step by our govt towards social justice: PM Modi

Dubai Crown Prince's India visit paves way for stronger bilateral ties: PM

During the last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.

Putin has already accepted Modi's invitation to visit India.

However, the dates of Purin's visit have not been revealed yet.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India clears ₹63,000 cr deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France

India aims to negotiate US trade deal by fall: Jaishankar on Trump tariffs

India ends trans-shipment facility for Bangladesh's third-country exports

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi reviews preparedness of Vajra, Dagger Divisions

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia-Russia tiesMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story