Canadian MP Arya urges unity against Khalistani threat after temple attack

Canadian Member of Parliament from Ottawa Nepean, Chandra Arya, on Sunday (local time), urged Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada to "rise with urgency" and demand "decisive" government action against Khalistani extremists following multiple incidents of defacement of religious sites.

Sharing a video of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce condemning the defacement of Laxmi Narayan Mandir in British Columbia province on social media platform X, Arya said that the graffiti on the walls of the temple is "chilling reminder" of "growing influence" of Khalistani extremism.

"The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today -- this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. Well-organized, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout, Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and successfully silencing Hindu voices across Canada," the Indian-origin Canadian MP wrote in his post on X.

Referring to another incident where Khalistani graffiti was found at Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver, Arya noted that extremist groups were also targeting Sikh institutions.

"This Khalistani extremists have targeted Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver with pro-Khalistan graffiti and intimidation tactics. In a statement issued after the desecration, KDS said that a small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'," he wrote.

"It is time for the Hindu-Canadians jointly with vast majority of our Sikh-Canadian brothers and sisters to rise with urgency and demand immediate, decisive action from authorities at all levels of government. Silence is no longer an option," Arya added.