China lodges strong protest as top American official meets Dalai Lama

China on Thursday lodged a serious protest with the US after a top Biden administration official met the Dalai Lama and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage. The Dalai Lama, 89, is recuperating in New York since he underwent a successful knee replacement surgery on June 28. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, travelled to New York for an audience with the Dalai Lama and conveyed Biden's message to the Tibetan spiritual leader, a State Department statement said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader's meeting with the top US State Department official comes months after Biden signed into law a bill which enhanced US support for Tibet to promote dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute over the status and governance of the remote Himalayan region.

Reacting to UZra Zeya's meeting with the Dalai Lama, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a media briefing here that the 14th Dalai Lama is not a pure religious figure, still less a figure promoting non-violence and peace, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion.

China firmly opposes any country allowing the Dalai Lama to make visits under any pretext and opposes government officials of any country meeting with the Dalai Lama in any form," she said.

We've made a serious protest with the US. The appointment of the so-called US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues constitutes an interference in China's internal affairs. China has never recognised it," Mao said of the region, which China refers to as "Xizang".

We urge the US to fully understand the gravity and sensitivity of Xizang-related issues, be fully aware of the Dalai group's anti-China and separatist nature, honour the commitments the US has made to China on issues related to Xizang, truly respect China's core interests and major concerns, not allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the US, have no contact with the Dalai Lama in any form, and stop sending the wrong message to the world," she said.

China had opposed the "Resolve Tibet Act" passed by the House of Representatives last February and cleared by the Senate in May and described it as "destabilising".

"Honoured to meet with His Holiness the @DalaiLama, a global figure for compassion and nonviolence. I conveyed greetings from @POTUS, wishing a smooth recovery and reaffirming the United States' unwavering support for the Tibetan community," Zeya, an Indian-origin-American diplomat, said in a post on X through her official handle.

Earlier in May 2022, Zeya had called on the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamsala, the seat of power of the Tibetan government in exile, during her official visit to India and Nepal.