China's 5,000 km-range radar puts Indian missile tests under watch

China has reportedly deployed a new Large Phased Array Radar (LPAR) in Yunnan province near the Myanmar border, significantly enhancing its surveillance capabilities over India. While the Chinese media did not reveal the details of the radar system, reports say that it has a range of over 5,000 km which can monitor deep into Indian territory and track missile tests.

Unlike traditional radars, which rely on mechanical rotation, LPARs use electronically controlled antennas to scan vast areas almost instantly. This allows them to track multiple targets, including ballistic missiles, with high precision. Such radars play a critical role in early warning systems and air defence networks.

A January 30 report by South China Morning Post states that the radar featured in the end-of-year video sent by the People’s Liberation Army to Chinese President Xi Jinping. A close-up footage of the radar was shown in Jinping’s Lunar New Year message to the military released by state broadcaster CCTV.

The footage reveals a six stories high structure embedded with dozens of antennas lined up in an octagon array.

How does China's LPAR compare to the world?

Besides China, only the US and Russia have the LPAR system. The capabilities of China's LPAR are being compared to the US PAVE PAWS (Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System), a Cold War-era radar designed to detect long-range missile launches. The American system has a detection range of approximately 5,600 km and can track multiple projectiles, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

While exact specifications of the Chinese radar remain undisclosed, analysts suggest it offers similar—if not slightly superior—coverage. China has been investing in phased-array radar technology since the 1970s, aiming to strengthen its missile defence and early warning networks.

Also Read

In 2022, two large phased-array radars in the eastern province of Shandong had been used to monitor missile threats from North Korea, South Korea and Japan.

Why is this a concern for India?

With a reported range of over 5,000 km, the Yunnan-based LPAR can monitor deep into Indian territory and track missile tests conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off India's eastern coast. This site is crucial for testing strategic weapons like the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile and the K-4 submarine-launched missile.

China’s ability to observe India’s missile tests in real-time provides a significant intelligence advantage, enabling Beijing to analyse launch patterns, missile speeds, and flight trajectories. The radar also enhances China’s surveillance over the Bay of Bengal and the Malacca Strait, two key maritime zones vital for India’s naval operations and trade routes.

This development adds to India’s security concerns, as China already operates similar radars in Korla and Xinjiang, covering northern India. The new installation in Yunnan expands Beijing's surveillance reach, putting India's missile and defence strategies under increased scrutiny.

Chinese military leaders urge war readiness

In January this year, senior Chinese military leaders vowed to enhance combat preparedness while visiting People’s Liberation Army (PLA) units ahead of the Lunar New Year.

During their visit to troops, General Zhang Youxia and General He Weidong, China's No 2 and No 3 military officials, called for stronger training and combat preparation, citing "military tensions on multiple fronts, the border with India and the Taiwan Strait."