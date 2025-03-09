Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar's Ireland visit highlights push to further boost ties: MEA

Recognizing the importance of growing bilateral trade and economic ties, the two sides agreed to set up an India-Ireland Joint Economic Commission, the MEA said in its official statement

EAM held discussions with President Higgins, on the growing bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global developments (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
External Affairs paid an official visit to Ireland, during which he held engagements with Irish President, Michael D Higgins, and his counterpart, Simon Harris, and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries, while also agreeing to set up a Joint Economic Commission.

The EAM held discussions with President Higgins, on the growing bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar also held delegation-level talks with his Irish counterpart Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Simon Harris and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and key global and regional matters of mutual interest.

According to MEA, the Ministers expressed satisfaction over the progress in diverse sectors including trade and economy, education, mobility, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed expanding collaboration in the Higher Education sector and exploring avenues for creating further opportunities for businesses and professionals from both countries in new and emerging sectors including in cyber security, AI, Fin-tech, and semiconductors.

Irish FM Harris presented to EAM a copy of the Irish Government's Action Plan aimed at enhancing Ireland's engagement with India. An MoU on diplomatic exchanges was signed during the visit, which aims at deepening institutional cooperation and experience sharing on training programmes for diplomats.

Further, recognizing the importance of growing bilateral trade and economic ties, the two sides agreed to set up an India-Ireland Joint Economic Commission, the MEA said in its official statement.

The EAM spoke about India's view of the world and interacted with prominent academicians and scholars and discussed perspectives on global affairs at an event organized at the University College of Dublin.

During the visit, EAM paid floral tributes to the Statue of Rabindranath Tagore in St Stephen's Green, Dublin. He also interacted with the Indian community members in Ireland, appreciating their rich contributions to Irish society.

"EAM's visit, taking place within the first two months of the new government in Ireland, underscores the priority both sides attach on further strengthening bilateral ties and the commitment for sustained engagements, the MEA added.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

