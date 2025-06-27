Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Xi Jinping removes top PLA general Miao Hua amid military crackdown

Xi Jinping removes top PLA general Miao Hua amid military crackdown

The removal of General Miao Hua from China's top military body marks another step in Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting senior ranks in the People's Liberation Army

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
China has removed General Miao Hua, a senior figure responsible for enforcing political discipline in the armed forces, from the Central Military Commission, state-media Xinhua reported on Friday. This removal appears to be part of President Xi Jinping's campaign to root out corruption and tighten control over the military’s top ranks.
 
The decision was made during the 16th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), which concluded in Beijing today. At the closing meeting, lawmakers also voted to adopt revised versions of the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security and the Law against Unfair Competition.
 
The same session also voted to remove Miao from his position as a member of the CMC.
 

CMC shake-up continues amid China’s corruption probe

The Central Military Commission (CMC) is the apex body that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), overseeing military operations and strategic planning. It consists of six members and is led by President Xi. Miao, long seen as a trusted ally of Xi, played a key role in maintaining party loyalty within the armed forces.
 
Miao had already been suspended from the CMC in 2024, reportedly under investigation for “serious violations of discipline”— a phrase used by the Communist Party to indicate corruption. He was also expelled from parliament in April without any public explanation.
   

Xi Jinping’s military purge

In April, reports also emerged that Xi had dismissed General He Weidong, vice-chair of the CMC and the PLA’s second-in-command. The removal of He marked the most senior military sacking in China in decades, and the first time a uniformed CMC vice-chair was removed since 1967.
 
Past inquiries and crackdowns by the Chinese government have also seen the dismissal of former defence ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, both associated with the Rocket Force.
 
The crackdown has not been limited to the military. Last year, Xi unexpectedly removed Qin Gang, a former foreign minister and long-time aide, from office. Officials say the campaign is aimed at curbing corruption and reinforcing discipline within the PLA. However, critics argue it also serves to remove Xi's political rivals and consolidate power. 
 

Topics :Chinese armyChinese anti-corruption bodyanti-corruptionChinaChina Communist PartyBS Web ReportsXi Jinping

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

