Xi Jinping removes top PLA general Miao Hua amid military crackdown

China has removed General Miao Hua, a senior figure responsible for enforcing political discipline in the armed forces, from the Central Military Commission, state-media Xinhua reported on Friday. This removal appears to be part of President Xi Jinping's campaign to root out corruption and tighten control over the military’s top ranks.

The decision was made during the 16th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), which concluded in Beijing today. At the closing meeting, lawmakers also voted to adopt revised versions of the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security and the Law against Unfair Competition.

The same session also voted to remove Miao from his position as a member of the CMC. CMC shake-up continues amid China’s corruption probe The Central Military Commission (CMC) is the apex body that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), overseeing military operations and strategic planning. It consists of six members and is led by President Xi . Miao, long seen as a trusted ally of Xi, played a key role in maintaining party loyalty within the armed forces. Miao had already been suspended from the CMC in 2024, reportedly under investigation for “serious violations of discipline”— a phrase used by the Communist Party to indicate corruption. He was also expelled from parliament in April without any public explanation.