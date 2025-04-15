Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China: Xi Jinping ousts PLA's No 2 officer in biggest military shake-up

China: Xi Jinping ousts PLA's No 2 officer in biggest military shake-up

General He Weidong, the PLA's second-highest-ranking officer and CMC vice-chair, becomes the most senior military official purged in China since 1967

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed General He Weidong, the second-highest-ranking officer in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and vice-chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC), according to the Financial Times. This move, part of Xi’s anti-corruption drive, marks the most senior military dismissal in China in decades and the first removal of a CMC vice-chair in uniform since 1967.
 
According to the Financial Times, five individuals familiar with the matter confirmed that General He was purged in recent weeks, though no official announcement has been made by Chinese authorities. His absence from key public events had already raised eyebrows — including skipping a high-profile politburo meeting and Xi’s annual tree-planting ceremony, both of which he attended last year.
 
 

Who is General He Weidong?

General He Weidong was the second-highest-ranking officer in the PLA and vice-chair of the CMC, which oversees the Chinese military.
 
He also held a seat on the Communist Party’s Politburo. Known as the third-highest officer in China’s military, he was considered one of the most influential figures in Chinese politics and defence. He Weidong’s career has been closely tied to China’s military modernisation efforts. He held key positions within the PLA, including roles related to strategic and operational planning.
 
His removal follows that of another CMC member, Miao Hua, who was suspended last year for “serious violations of discipline” — a phrase typically used to signal corruption charges.

Also Read

Exam results, results

MP board results 2025 date: When will class 10, 12 results be announced?

Neet exam

NEET MDS 2025: Admit card to be released today at natboard.edu.in

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Narayana Hrudayalaya hit record highs

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

GUJCET 2025 results: Gujarat board dismisses fake result date claims

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

BoI lowers FD rates, ends 400-day special scheme offering 7.30% interest

 
While specifics of the allegations remain under wraps, the report indicates that He is being interrogated by authorities. His removal is seen as part of Xi’s efforts to cleanse the military ranks and tighten his grip over the armed forces, particularly at a time of heightened internal and geopolitical pressure.
 

Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption drive

Xi Jinping launched a sweeping anti-corruption drive soon after becoming president in 2012. Also dubbed the ‘clean government’ initiative, Xi’s campaign aims to root out corruption at all levels of government. The anti-corruption campaign has allowed Xi to consolidate power by removing rivals and strengthening control over the Communist Party.
 
Under this initiative, China’s military leadership has undergone significant restructuring, with several top generals and officials investigated — including former leaders of the PLA Rocket Force and the CMC. This is especially significant as the military has historically been a major source of power.
 
Over the past two years, Xi has overhauled key posts in the PLA Rocket Force — the unit responsible for China’s nuclear arsenal — and dismissed two successive defence ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu. Notably, these roles, while prestigious, carry less influence than top positions on the CMC.
 
Xi also abruptly fired former foreign minister Qin Gang, a once-trusted aide, in a move that rattled diplomatic circles. Although current defence minister Dong Jun had also faced scrutiny, he appears to have weathered the storm, resurfacing this week in a meeting with Pakistan’s air force chief.
 
Critics, however, argue that the initiative is being used by Xi to remove political rivals and enforce personal loyalty within the military.
 

More From This Section

High Commissioner of India Dr Shilpak Ambule

NUS important stakeholder in India-Singapore relations, says Indian envoy

Premiumrescue, robots, Disaster

Datanomics: A helping hand to its neighbours in times of disaster

PremiumIAF, Indian Air Force

Myanmar quake: Indian Air Force relief aircraft faced GPS spoofing

US China, US China flag

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over 'egregious' Tibet actions

Flight

India-China direct flight resumption under discussion, no date fixed

Topics : Chinese anti-corruption body anti-corruption China China Communist Party Xi Jinping BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon