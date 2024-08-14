CRPF gets highest number of police gallantry medals on Independence Day

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been awarded the highest number of police gallantry medals -- 52 -- on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The Union Home Ministry declared the names of the awardees on Wednesday.

Out of the total medals, 25 decorations have been awarded for action during operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 27 are for operations in the anti-Maoist operations in various Left Wing Extremism affected states, a senior CRPF officer said.

Among the awardees is Sub-Inspector Raushan Kumar who has been honoured with the bravery medal posthumously for his gallant action against Maoists in Bihar in February 2019.