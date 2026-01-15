Datanomics: Indian Army's capital expenditure share stuck at 18.54%

As the Indian Army celebrated its 78th foundation day on January 15, its Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, addressing a press conference on January 14, said at least eight terror camps remained active across the International Border and Line of Control. Even though India faces these persistent

security threats, the army has the lowest share of defence capital spending among the three services. The share fell over 10 percentage points from 28.74 per cent in FY16 to just 18.54 per cent in FY24.

Lagging in capex

The army has been behind the other two forces in capex since FY21. Last year, the army got approvals for a number of acquisitions. The moves may meet the shortfall of capex in the Army, but the force may still remain behind the other two.