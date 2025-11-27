Datanomics: Swadeshi jets suffer fewer crashes than foreign counterparts

Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on November 24 stated that the recent crash of a Tejas fighter jet, where a pilot died, was an isolated incident. The data supports this statement. Of the 129 fighter jet crashes in the past two decades, only eight crashes were of those built indigenously by the company. This represents around seven per cent of the total crashes. Over 40 pilots have been killed in these 20 years because of these crashes.

MiG accounts for half of total crashes

Most fighter jet crashes in India (2008–2025) involved MiG, Sukhoi, and Jaguar jets — all foreign-made.