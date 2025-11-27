Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Datanomics: Swadeshi jets suffer fewer crashes than foreign counterparts

Datanomics: Swadeshi jets suffer fewer crashes than foreign counterparts

The data bore evidence to this claim. Of 129 fighter jet crashes in the past two decades, only eight crashes were of those built indigenously by the company

Tejas
premium
Expenditure on the IAF’s aircraft and aero-engines declined in both amount and as a share of the total capital expenditure by defence services from FY15-24.
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on November 24 stated that the recent crash of a  Tejas fighter jet, where a pilot died, was an isolated incident. The data supports this statement. Of the 129 fighter jet crashes in the past two decades, only eight crashes were of those built indigenously by the company. This represents around seven per cent of the total crashes. Over 40 pilots have been killed in these 20 years because of these crashes.
 
MiG accounts for half of total crashes
 
Most fighter jet crashes in India (2008–2025) involved MiG, Sukhoi, and Jaguar jets — all foreign-made.  
 
Indian Air Force sees steep cut  in aircraft, engine outlay
 
Expenditure on the IAF’s aircraft and aero-engines declined in both amount and as a share of the total capital expenditure by defence services from FY15-24.   
 
 
Import share tilts toward Germany
 
Imports of aircraft and their parts from Germany and the UAE rose, while declining from France, the US and Saudi Arabia from FY23 to FY25.  
 
Human error leading cause for accidents
 
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (2017–2021) identified human error and technical defects as the major causes of fighter jet crashes. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Army to become 'future-ready' with three-phase transformation plan: COAS

Nepal issues ₹100 bank note with revised map comprising disputed areas

Pak's arms push, China's expanding naval power key concerns: Navy official

Uranium deal important part of India-Canada bilateral ties, says MEA

India slams Pakistan for remarks on Modi's participation in Ayodhya event

Topics :Swadeshi goodsFighter jetDefenceHindustan Aeronautics

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story