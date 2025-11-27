Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal issues ₹100 bank note with revised map comprising disputed areas

Nepal issues ₹100 bank note with revised map comprising disputed areas

Clarifying the matter regarding the updated version of map, an NRB spokesperson said that the map is already there in the old Rs 100 bank note and it has been revised as per the government's decision

India, nepal
India maintains that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nepal's central bank on Thursday issued new Rs 100 denomination bank notes that have a revised map of the country, including the controversial Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura territories, termed as artificial enlargement by India.

The new note from the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) bears the signature of previous Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari. The date of issuance of the bank note is mentioned as 2081 BS, which denotes the previous year, 2024.

During the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal had updated the map, comprising Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura territories, through a Parliament endorsement in May 2020.

Clarifying the matter regarding the updated version of map, an NRB spokesperson said that the map is already there in the old Rs 100 bank note and it has been revised as per the government's decision.

Among various denominations of bank notes such as Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 500, and Rs 1,000, only the bank note with Rs 100 denomination bears the map of Nepal, others do not, he clarified.

India maintains that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

India had in 2020 reacted sharply, calling Nepal's revised map a unilateral act and cautioned Kathmandu that such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

Nepal's new Rs 100 bank note has Mt Everest on its left side while there is a water mark of Rhododendron, the national flower of Nepal, on the right.

There is a faint green colour map of Nepal printed in the background at the centre of the bank note. The Ashok Pillar is also printed near the map with the text Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha.

On the back side of the bank note, there is a picture of one horned rhino. The bank note also has a security thread and an embossed black dot, which helps blind people to recognize it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak's arms push, China's expanding naval power key concerns: Navy official

Uranium deal important part of India-Canada bilateral ties, says MEA

India slams Pakistan for remarks on Modi's participation in Ayodhya event

India slams China over Arunachal woman's detention at airport: All we know

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu rebuffs Chinese claims over traveller row

Topics :NepalIndia Nepal tiesborder dispute

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story