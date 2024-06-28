Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Deeply Biased, driven by vote bank: India on US' religious freedom report

Deeply Biased, driven by vote bank: India on US' religious freedom report

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative against India

Randhir Jaiswal
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Friday categorically rejected criticism against it in an annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, describing it as deeply biased and visibly driven by vote-bank considerations.
 
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative against India.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his remarks at the release of the report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there has been a "concerning increase" in anti-conversion laws, hate speech and demolitions of homes and places of worship of members of minority faith communities in India.
 
"As in the past, the report is deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric and is visibly driven by votebank considerations and a prescriptive outlook," Jaiswal said.
 
"We therefore reject it. The exercise itself is a mix of imputations, misrepresentations, selective usage of facts, reliance on biased sources and a one-sided projection of issues," he said.
 
The MEA spokesperson said, "It has selectively picked incidents to advance a preconceived narrative as well. In some cases, the very validity of laws and regulations are questioned by the report." Jaiswal said the report also appears to challenge the integrity of certain judgments given by Indian courts. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India sees Africa as natural partner; will be at top of our priorities: EAM

Iran, Bahrain to discuss resuming diplomatic relations severed since 2016

EAM Jaishankar reviews 'multi-faceted' strategic ties with UAE counterpart

Jaishankar visiting UAE today, to hold talks with his counterpart Al Nahyan

Kuwait fire: EAM did good job to help injured Indians, says Suresh Gopi

Topics :External Affairs MinistryMinistry of External AffairsUnited Statesreligious freedom

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story