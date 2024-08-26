Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with Indian diaspora during US visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a "wonderful" interaction with the Indian community in the US state of Tennessee and appreciated their contribution to society, science and the economy.

Singh is in the US on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the US and India.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian community at Memphis. Their contribution to society, science and economy has been exemplary," he said in a post on X after his meeting on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) in Memphis, Tennessee -- one of the world's largest and most technically advanced water tunnel facilities for testing submarines and other naval weapons in the US.