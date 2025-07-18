Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi's plea over revoked security clearance

Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi's plea over revoked security clearance



Delhi High Court
BCAS revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. | (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by another Turkish-based Celebi company, namely Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, against Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance.

A different bench of the high court on July 7 dismissed the pleas by Turkish-based firms -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd -- challenging the revocation of their security clearance by aviation watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved.

Justice Tejas Karia on Friday reserved the order after company's lawyer submitted that the petition was filed on July 4 after a coordinate bench reserved its judgement in a similar case involving the associated companies.

The counsel said on Friday that the July 7 verdict directly applied to the present case as well, and urged the judge to pass a similar order.

BCAS revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

The court on July 7 underlined the necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage or dual use of logistics capabilities which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

