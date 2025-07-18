Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi's plea over revoked security clearance

The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by another Turkish-based Celebi company, namely Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, against Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance.

A different bench of the high court on July 7 dismissed the pleas by Turkish-based firms -- Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd -- challenging the revocation of their security clearance by aviation watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved.

Justice Tejas Karia on Friday reserved the order after company's lawyer submitted that the petition was filed on July 4 after a coordinate bench reserved its judgement in a similar case involving the associated companies.