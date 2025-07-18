India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

The Ministry of Defence has recommended a strategic partnership with France to co-develop next-generation fighter jet engines, a move expected to bring advanced capabilities in manufacturing and design to India, The Economic Times reported on Friday.

Joint project to develop thrust engine

Following an extensive consultation process, including detailed input from a technical committee that assessed all critical aspects of fighter jet engine manufacturing, the ministry concluded that French aerospace firm Safran offered the most beneficial terms. The recommendation is part of a ₹61,000 crore initiative to co-develop a 120 kilonewton (kN) thrust engine, intended for future combat platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Safran’s offer beats UK’s Rolls Royce The government had evaluated proposals from Safran and the UK-based Rolls Royce. The French company’s offer emerged as the frontrunner for two reasons: its alignment with the AMCA timeline and its commitment to full technology transfer. Safran’s roadmap is expected to integrate with the developmental goals of the AMCA, and the partnership is seen as a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported propulsion systems. At the present moment, all Indian fighter aircraft rely on engines of foreign origin. A substantial portion of a fighter jet’s cost goes into its engine and related maintenance.

Kaveri project redirected for UCAV, marine use India has long pursued the goal of developing its own fighter jet engine under the Kaveri programme , managed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, the project did not reach completion, as the Kaveri engine failed to achieve the necessary thrust for fighter jet deployment. The Kaveri design has since been repurposed. A variant is being developed for Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), while the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT) is being tailored for smaller naval platforms. US delivers GE-F404 engines for LCA Mk-1A