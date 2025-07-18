Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US designation of The Resistance Front 'timely and important' step: MEA

US designation of The Resistance Front 'timely and important' step: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to a "policy of zero tolerance" towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
In a social media post, Jaishankar specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the LeT proxy | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar]
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday welcomed the US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a global terrorist outfit over the Pahalgam attack with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a "strong affirmation" of India-US counter-terror cooperation.

New Delhi said the designation of TRF is a "timely and important" step and asserted that it has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

India's reaction came hours after the US State Department announced adding the TRF as a "designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)" and cited its claim taking responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to a "policy of zero tolerance" towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable.

In a social media post, Jaishankar specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the LeT proxy.

"Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—'a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy'—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack," he said.

The MEA said India welcomes the decision of the US State Department to designate TRF as an FTO and SDGT.

The TRF, a "proxy" of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT, has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam for which it twice claimed responsibility, it said.

"India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the designation of TRF is a "timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism".

"India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable," the statement added.

The US State Department also noted that TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

"This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT," it said.

"TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024."  The State Department said its actions demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to "protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack".

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

HAL receives first set of wings for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A from L&T

India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

Energy needs our priority, no double standards please: India to Nato

IRRPL to finish AK-203 rifle delivery early, targets exports by 2030

Topics :Pahalgam attackTerrorsimterrorist groupsUS India relations Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story