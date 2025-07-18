US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group

In a major move, the United States has designated The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the outfit behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The announcement was made on Thursday (local time) by the US Department of State. In an official statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move reflects Washington’s resolve to enforce President Donald Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

Rubio stressed that TRF acts as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba and claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. “This action underscores our commitment to counter terrorism and hold accountable those who target civilians,” he said.

According to the US State Department, TRF has carried out multiple attacks against Indian security forces in recent years, including the most recent one in 2024. The terror outfit’s designation as an FTO and SDGT—under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224—allows for stronger legal measures against the group and its affiliates. The State Department has also reviewed and confirmed that Lashkar-e-Taiba will continue to remain listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). US reiterates commitment to global counterterrorism The State Department further emphasised that the Trump administration remains committed to protecting US and allied interests by cracking down on extremist organisations worldwide.

ALSO READ: Brics condemns Pahalgam attack; calls out double standards against terror “These actions reflect the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting national security, countering terrorism, and upholding President Trump’s call for justice after the Pahalgam attack,” the statement noted. Jaishankar welcomes US move on TRF designation India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the US decision and expressed his appreciation in a post on X. “Thank you Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation,” he wrote.

He added that the group had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack and reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism. The Indian Embassy in Washington also issued a statement on X, thanking the US government and reiterating India’s stance against terrorism. ALSO READ: SCO must take 'uncompromising' position on combating terrorism: Jaishankar “Another demonstration of strong India-USA counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate the Department of State for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF is a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism!” it said.