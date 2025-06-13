DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

The Directorate General of Shipping on Friday advised all Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels operating in Iranian ports or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise due caution, following Israel's launch of an attack on Iran.

India's maritime regulator, in an advisory, also said seafarers should remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local safety protocols.

Shipping companies, RPSL agencies, and maritime stakeholders (INSA, FOSMA, MASSA) are requested to actively monitor crew safety and stay updated via official channels, it added.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.

"We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps".