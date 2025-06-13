DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

The Directorate General of Shipping on Friday advised all Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels operating in Iranian ports or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise due caution, following Israel's launch of an attack on Iran.
India's maritime regulator, in an advisory, also said seafarers should remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local safety protocols.
Shipping companies, RPSL agencies, and maritime stakeholders (INSA, FOSMA, MASSA) are requested to actively monitor crew safety and stay updated via official channels, it added.
According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.
"We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps".
The MEA said, "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues".
India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app