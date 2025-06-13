Deeply concerned: India urges Iran-Israel to de-escalate, choose diplomacy

New Delhi on Thursday expressed “deep concern” over the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, particularly in light of reported attacks on nuclear facilities. The Ministry of External Affairs called on both nations to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further destabilise the region.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”
India called for the use of existing diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and address the underlying issues through dialogue. “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,” the MEA said. Follow Israel Iran War News Updates LIVE
Highlighting its ties with both countries, the ministry mentioned, “India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.”
The MEA also confirmed that Indian embassies in both Iran and Israel are in touch with members of the Indian community. It advised Indian nationals in the region to remain vigilant. “Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” the statement said.
Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran in the early hours of Friday, targeting its nuclear infrastructure. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, which follows weeks of rising tensions over Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme.
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the military action is part of ‘Operation Rising Lion’, aimed at neutralising perceived threats from Iran.
Residents of Tehran reported loud explosions across the city as the strikes began. Iranian military leadership suffered major casualties, including General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the armed forces; General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards; and the head of Iran’s Emergency Command, all of whom were reportedly killed in the attacks.
The airstrikes involved over 200 Israeli fighter jets and targeted multiple strategic sites, including a nuclear facility. In response, Iran launched a counterattack involving more than 100 drones aimed at multiple locations within Israel. Israeli defence systems were immediately activated to intercept the incoming threats, CNN reported, citing military officials.
Khamenei vows harsh response
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel’s actions, vowing retribution. “Israel opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres,” Khamenei said in a statement reported by state media. He warned that Israel would face “a severe punishment” for its actions.
[With agency inputs]
