Indian Coast Guard, Navy boost aviation collaboration in Synergy Meeting

In a significant step towards enhancing maritime air operations, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indian Navy held a high-level Synergy Meeting at the Coast Guard Headquarters (CGHQ) in New Delhi on Thursday, said the ICG.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air) [ACNA (Air)] and the Deputy Director General (Aviation) [DDG (AV)] of the ICG. Key discussions revolved around strengthening jointmanship, interoperability, and coordinated air operations between the two forces.

Officials also deliberated on critical areas such as training programs, flight safety protocols, and future asset acquisition to bolster India's maritime aviation capabilities.

Meanwhile, ICG has reported substantial progress in their efforts to control the fire aboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which has been ablaze in the Arabian Sea, approximately 42 nautical miles off the coast of Beypore, Kerala. ALSO READ: Fire erupts on Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala coast In a post on X on Thursday, the ICG stated that it has successfully air-dropped 4,000 kilograms of dry chemical powder (DCP) to combat the metal fire in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF).