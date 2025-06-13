Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, marking the resumption of the sacred pilgrimage after a five-year hiatus. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday flagged off the first batch of the, marking the resumption of the sacred pilgrimage after a five-year hiatus.

The minister felicitated the selected yatris and extended his best wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote: “Honoured to flag off the first batch of KMY 2025 — a sacred journey that is a testament to India's living civilisational connections across the borders. Wished all yatris a safe and fulfilling journey. Gratitude to @MEAIndia, state governments, ITBP and all agencies for seamless coordination to realise KMY 2025 on a short timeline.”

Pilgrim selection and travel routes According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 5,561 applicants successfully registered online for the 2025 edition, including 4,024 men and 1,537 women. Of these, 750 pilgrims were selected through a computerised draw. The selected yatris will travel in five batches of 50 pilgrims each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 each via the Nathu La route. The pilgrimage will commence on 15 June and conclude on 25 August. Religious and diplomatic significance The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds profound religious importance for followers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. The journey takes pilgrims to sacred Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, considered spiritual focal points across the three faiths.