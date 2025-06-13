Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

The minister felicitated the yatris on their selection and wished them a safe and fulfilling yatra

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds profound religious importance for followers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism | Photo: X / @PmargheritaBJP
Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday flagged off the first batch of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, marking the resumption of the sacred pilgrimage after a five-year hiatus.
 
The minister felicitated the selected yatris and extended his best wishes for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.
 
In a post on X, Margherita wrote: “Honoured to flag off the first batch of KMY 2025 — a sacred journey that is a testament to India's living civilisational connections across the borders. Wished all yatris a safe and fulfilling journey. Gratitude to @MEAIndia, state governments, ITBP and all agencies for seamless coordination to realise KMY 2025 on a short timeline.” 
 
Pilgrim selection and travel routes
 
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 5,561 applicants successfully registered online for the 2025 edition, including 4,024 men and 1,537 women. Of these, 750 pilgrims were selected through a computerised draw.
 
The selected yatris will travel in five batches of 50 pilgrims each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 each via the Nathu La route. The pilgrimage will commence on 15 June and conclude on 25 August.
 
Religious and diplomatic significance
 
The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds profound religious importance for followers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. The journey takes pilgrims to sacred Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, considered spiritual focal points across the three faiths.
 
The yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and remained on hold following the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.
 
In its official statement, the MEA noted: “The minister appreciated the Chinese side for its cooperation for the resumption of the yatra.”
 
The revival of the pilgrimage also signals a positive step in efforts to restore diplomatic normalcy between India and China.
 

Topics: Religious tourism Ministry of External Affairs India China relations

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

