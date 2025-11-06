Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

A cordon and search operation is underway to track down at least two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday in which a jawan sustained injuries.

According to sources, the terrorists engaged in the encounter are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

"The search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. However, there has been no exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon," a senior security official said.