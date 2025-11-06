Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Search operation underway to track down terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday

Jammu Security, Security
Security forces have been actively monitoring the movement of terrorists in the mountainous district. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A cordon and search operation is underway to track down at least two to three terrorists believed to be hiding in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation follows an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the heavily forested Chatru belt on Wednesday in which a jawan sustained injuries.

According to sources, the terrorists engaged in the encounter are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

"The search operation is underway to track down the terrorists. However, there has been no exchange of fire since yesterday afternoon," a senior security official said.

The operation is being assisted by drones and sniffer dogs, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to further strengthen the cordon, the official added.

Security forces have been actively monitoring the movement of terrorists in the mountainous district, which has witnessed multiple encounters in recent months.

Kishtwar has seen six encounters in the past seven months as forces continue their crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists operating in the region, which shares borders with Doda and Udhampur districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Defence secy explores production avenues in Israel's defence companies

India, US working to resolve sensitivities in trade pact talks, says Goyal

India, Japan have larger responsibility towards Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

Trump feels very positive about future of India-US ties: White House

Defence secretary, Israeli minister sign MoU to boost defence ties

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterrorist attacksterrorist

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story