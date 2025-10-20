Tariff threat kept India, Pakistan from going at it: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed to have resolved the war between India and Pakistan, saying that seven planes were shot down in the firing between the two countries without specifying to which nation they belonged.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, Trump claimed that the threat of tariffs forced India and Pakistan to stop the war.

The threat of tariffs, as an example, kept India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations, from going at it. They were going at it. Seven planes were shot down; that's a lot. And they were going at it. And that