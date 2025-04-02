Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / When and where to watch Trump's tariffs announcement in India: Details

When and where to watch Trump's tariffs announcement in India: Details

White House Press Secretary confirmed that the reciprocal tariffs will be effective immediately after Trump's announcement. However, a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports will be effective from April 3

Donald Trump, US President Trump
The threat of reciprocal tariffs has prompted countries, including India, to reduce tariffs, Trump said on Monday. | Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With global trade on the edge, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new ‘country-specific’ tariffs on Wednesday (local time) in the White House Rose Garden.
 
Confirming the event, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people.”
 
Trump is scheduled to announce reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm (local time) on Wednesday, which as per India time falls at 1.30 am on Thursday.
 
The tariffs, Leavitt confirmed, will be effective immediately after Trump’s announcement. However, Reuters reported that a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports will be effective from April 3.
 
The press secretary did not provide any specific details of the tariffs and the room for negotiation with other countries. However, she said, “Certainly, the president is always up to take a phone call, always up for a good negotiation, but he is very much focused on fixing the wrongs of the past and showing that American workers have a fair shake.”
The Trump administration’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs focuses on shifting manufacturing back to the US and fixing the ‘unfair’ world trade practices.
 

Also Read

US markets on edge as Trump's sweeping new tariffs spark economic fears

Stock market strategy: Where to invest amid tariff fears, or stay in cash?

Trump's tariff rollout opens new era of uncertainty for global economy

Trump's 'Liberation Day' countdown begins, world braces for tariffs impact

Donald Trump's tariffs threaten India's slowdown-hit auto parts makers

 

What’s in for India? 

The threat of reciprocal tariffs has prompted countries, including India, to reduce tariffs, Trump said on Monday.
 “I think I heard a little while ago that India will be dropping its tariffs and why didn’t anyone do it a long time ago. A lot of countries will be dropping their tariffs,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.
   
While there’s no word from the Indian government on tariff cuts, New Delhi and Washington have begun bilateral talks over their intention to finalise the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) over the next few months. The idea behind the pact is to enhance market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 100K members of Awami League fled to India: Information advisor

Xi Jinping calls for 'dragon-elephant tango' on 75 years of Indo-China ties

Defence exports hit record Rs 23,622 cr in FY25, but pace of growth slows

Lt Gen PK Mishra replaces Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva as GOC of 16 Corps

India, China made promising beginnings to repair ties: Foreign secy

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsDonald Trump tariff hikeBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story