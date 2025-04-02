When and where to watch Trump's tariffs announcement in India: Details

With global trade on the edge, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new ‘country-specific’ tariffs on Wednesday (local time) in the White House Rose Garden.

Confirming the event, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people.”

Trump is scheduled to announce reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm (local time) on Wednesday, which as per India time falls at 1.30 am on Thursday.

The tariffs, Leavitt confirmed, will be effective immediately after Trump’s announcement. However, Reuters reported that a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports will be effective from April 3.

The press secretary did not provide any specific details of the tariffs and the room for negotiation with other countries. However, she said, “Certainly, the president is always up to take a phone call, always up for a good negotiation, but he is very much focused on fixing the wrongs of the past and showing that American workers have a fair shake.”

The Trump administration’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs focuses on shifting manufacturing back to the US and fixing the ‘unfair’ world trade practices.

What’s in for India?

The threat of reciprocal tariffs has prompted countries, including India, to reduce tariffs, Trump said on Monday.

“I think I heard a little while ago that India will be dropping its tariffs and why didn’t anyone do it a long time ago. A lot of countries will be dropping their tariffs,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

While there’s no word from the Indian government on tariff cuts, New Delhi and Washington have begun bilateral talks over their intention to finalise the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) over the next few months. The idea behind the pact is to enhance market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.