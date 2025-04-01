Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Lt Gen PK Mishra replaces Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva as GOC of 16 Corps

The Corps Commander encouraged all personnel to maintain the highest standards of operational excellence and continue promoting peace and stability in the region

Lt Gen PK Mishra, AVSM, YSM, SM took over the Command of Corp 16. | Image: X @prodefencejammu
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
Lieutenant General P K Mishra assumed command as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 16 Corps on Monday, urging troops to prioritise operational preparedness and ensure peace.

He succeeded Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, who served as GOC of the elite White Knight Corps (16 Corps) since January 1 last year.

The Corps oversees the operational area of the Jammu region, south of the Pir Panjal range.

"Lt Gen P K Mishra has assumed command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The Corps Commander encouraged all personnel to maintain the highest standards of operational excellence and continue promoting peace and stability in the region.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

