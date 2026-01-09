DRDO conducts ground test of scramjet engine for hypersonic missiles

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a key milestone in the development of hypersonic missiles, as it successfully conducted a long-duration ground test of its actively cooled scramjet combustor, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the Hyderabad-based laboratory of the DRDO, has achieved a "path-breaking milestone" in the development of such missiles, the ministry said, as it shared the update on scramjet-powered hypersonic technology.

"The DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor, achieving a run time of over 12 minutes at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on January 9," it said in a statement.

A hypersonic cruise missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 kmph) for extended periods, the ministry said. "The remarkable feat is achieved through cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight. The ground-tests conducted at SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of advanced scramjet combustor, as well as the capabilities of the state-of-art test facility," it said. This significant achievement builds upon the earlier sub-scale test conducted on April 25 last year, for long duration, marking a crucial step forward in hypersonic missile development, the statement said. "The combustor and test facility were designed and developed by the DRDL and realised by industry partners. The successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities," it added.