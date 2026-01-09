Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Communal incidents in Bangladesh need to be dealt with firmly: MEA

Communal incidents in Bangladesh need to be dealt with firmly: MEA

New Delhi's reaction came against the backdrop of the killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in the last few weeks

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
India on Friday called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in that country.

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly, he said.

"We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons," Jaiswal said.

"Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities," he added.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

