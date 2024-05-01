DRDO successfully tests long-range 'SMART' anti-submarine missile system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) successfully conducted a flight test of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) on Wednesday from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, situated off the coast of Odisha.

According to the Ministry of Defence, SMART represents a cutting-edge missile-enabled lightweight torpedo delivery system aimed at bolstering the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities well beyond the traditional range of lightweight torpedoes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ministry elaborated that this canister-based missile system incorporates several advanced subsystems, including a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, and precision inertial navigation system.

Additionally, SMART is equipped with an advanced lightweight torpedo as its payload, delivered via a parachute-based release system.

The missile was launched from a ground mobile launcher on Wednesday morning.

During the test, the full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated.

“Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test,” the statement said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.

What is SMART?

The SMART (Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo) is a next-generation missile-based lightweight torpedo delivery system.

The SMART missile system comprises a long-range supersonic missile carrier that can travel up to 643 km, and a lightweight torpedo with a range of 20 km and a 50 kg high explosive warhead as the payload.

The missile uses a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuators, precision inertial navigation, and a datalink for mid-course updates and terminal homing of the torpedo.

The development of SMART is aimed at countering the increasing deployment of submarines by the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean region and enhancing India's self-reliance in defence capabilities.