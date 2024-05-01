Vice Admiral K Swaminathan assumes charge as vice chief of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, known for his expertise in communication and electronic warfare, on Wednesday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

He was serving as Chief of Personnel at the naval headquarters in his previous assignment.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who took charge as the 26th Chief of the Naval Staff on Tuesday, was serving as the Vice Chief of the force.

After taking charge as the Vice Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Swaminathan paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

In his illustrious career, he commanded missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Vice Admiral was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, the UK, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff and training appointments.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (training) at headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training for the Navy.

He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy, the Navy said in a statement.

He then went on to head the work-up organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer (sea training).

Following this, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and Controller of Personnel Services at the naval headquarters.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology and MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.