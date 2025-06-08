DRDO transfers nine defence system technologies to 10 industry partners

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred the technologies of nine defence systems to ten industry partners as part of efforts to strengthen the defence industrial ecosystem through public and private sector participation.

The transfer took place on 7 June 2025 at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the transferred technologies include the CBRN Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II to Bharat Electronics Limited; the Mounted Gun System to Bharat Forge Limited; and the Anti-Terrorist Vehicle – Tracked Version to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited.