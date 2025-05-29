Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equipment 'war-tested' in Op Sindoor, expect exports to rise: DRDO chief

Equipment 'war-tested' in Op Sindoor, expect exports to rise: DRDO chief

The indigenously developed Akash missile system and Akashteer air defence system were among key military assets deployed by India during the military action with Pakistan

Samir V Kamat,Samir V, DRDO Chairman

The DRDO chairman said that in the approved execution model for AMCA, “HAL can bid, private sector can bid, they can also bid as a joint venture.” (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat on Thursday expressed optimism that defence exports will increase following Operation Sindoor, as indigenous military equipment has now been “war-tested”.
 
The indigenously developed Akash missile system and Akashteer air defence system were among the key military assets deployed by India during the recent four-day military standoff with Pakistan.
 
Kamat also acknowledged the contributions of Indian industry and academia, and said, “We have to achieve complete ‘atmanirbharta’ in future.”
 
“After Operation Sindoor, I am very hopeful that defence exports will increase because these equipment have got war-tested. So, countries will show interest in acquiring them,” Kamat said.
 
 
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Summit, he also highlighted the recent approval by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of the “execution model” for the design and production of India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

“By 2034, the development phase is expected to be completed, and after that production should start from 2035. The first prototype flight will be ready by the end of 2029,” he said. 
The DRDO chairman said that in the approved execution model for AMCA, “HAL can bid, private sector can bid, they can also bid as a joint venture.”
 
“So, this will open up participation of the private sector for fighter aircraft development,” he added.
 
Procurement delays 
Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh voiced concerns regarding persistent delays in India’s defence procurement efforts, emphasising a widespread inability to adhere to project deadlines.
 
Speaking at the same summit, Air Chief Marshal Singh criticised the tendency to enter into contracts that have unrealistic timelines. “Many times, we know while signing contracts that those systems will never come. Timelines are a big issue. Once a timeline is given, not a single project I can think of has been completed on time. Why should we promise something which cannot be achieved?” he remarked.
 
Air Chief Marshal Singh noted that “Deliveries of Tejas Mk1 are delayed. The prototype of Tejas Mk2 is yet to roll out. There is no prototype yet of the stealth AMCA fighter,” further highlighting the ongoing delays. 
 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

