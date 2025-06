Yunus acted without consulting parties: Ex-Indian envoy on Bangladesh polls

Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri said that the announcement of elections in the first half of April, next year by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh is "controversial" and said the decision was taken without consulting the parties.

Sikri told ANI a day earlier, "I think this announcement is controversial due to some reasons -- some political parties have opposed it, even BMP themselves wanted it earlier by December. He has taken this decision without consulting the parties. He has talked about reforms, but he is not a constitutional government, so there is no reason for such a government to do reforms"

The former envoy said the neighbouring country must have early elections and that the Bangladesh Army has yet to react to the announcement. ALSO READ: Bangladesh elections set for April 2026; Yunus rules out early polls "They must have early elections, and then the elected government will look at what reforms they want. The Army has not said anything so far about the decision. The most important thing is how the elections will be conducted, as he cannot head the caretaker govt because in his govt there are political party representatives, including representatives of Islami Andolan Bangladesh." On June 6, the Bangladesh interim government announced that the national election would be held in the first half of April 2026.