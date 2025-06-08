RInfra takes flight with ₹5,000 crore bet on aircraft upgrade business

Reliance Infrastructure is looking to turbocharge its defence vertical with a focus on aircraft upgrade programmes, eyeing an opportunity of ₹5,000 crore over the next 7-10 years, sources said.

This strategic foray positions Reliance Infrastructure as India's first private sector company to independently execute a comprehensive aircraft upgrade programme without being the original manufacturer -- a domain traditionally dominated by public sector units and OEMs.

According to a company source, the company has already marked a significant milestone by successfully upgrading 55 Dornier-228 aircraft under a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in collaboration with US-based avionics firm Genesys.

Initially awarded a contract for 37 aircraft, Reliance secured a repeat order for an additional 18 units following the successful execution of an earlier contract.

The total value of the Dornier upgrade contract was ₹350 crore, sources said. The upgraded Dornier fleet is operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard. With military aircraft and helicopte₹having a service life of 30-40 years, regular upgrades -- particularly of avionics, mission systems, and safety equipment -- are vital. Industry experts estimate that lifecycle investments in upgrades and MRO can reach up to 200-300 per cent of the original acquisition cost of a platform. ALSO READ: Spandana, RInfra, Newgen among 685 stocks to hit lower circuit on the BSE Globally, the market for military aircraft and helicopter upgrades stands at over ₹5,00,000 crore annually, and is projected to rise to ₹700,000 crore in the next seven years.

India, with a vast inventory of legacy platforms, offe₹a substantial domestic opportunity, especially as the armed forces modernise older fleets for next-gen warfare. Reliance Infrastructure is now looking to scale up its aircraft and helicopter upgrade capabilities, working with global partne₹to deliver world-class solutions. In addition to the Dornier upgrade success, the company is also a key player in the performance-based logistics (PBL) program for Rafale fighter jets in India, in partnership with Thales of France. Reliance investments in this domain align with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' while tapping into a multi-billion-dollar global market. With its growing portfolio and proven execution, Reliance Infrastructure is poised to become a major private player in the defence aviation ecosystem, bridging the gap between cutting-edge global technology and the operational needs of India's armed forces.