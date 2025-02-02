Duke of Edinburgh, UK's Prince Edward arrives in India on 3-day visit

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit. The visit is focused on championing young people and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world as per a statement.

During his visit Prince Edward is scheduled to travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award. He will meet members of the Indian government and undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India.

In a post on X, UK High Commission in India stated, "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh is in India on a three-day visit championing young people and the benefits of non-formal education around the world through The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award."

In a statement, the British High Commission in India stated, "His Royal Highness will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India: a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world. Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country."

"In addition to meeting with members of the government, His Royal Highness is scheduled to undertake varied engagements spanning the breadth of the living bridge that connects the UK and India. This includes discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joining events that celebrate our shared love for sport and the arts," it added.

Prince Edward last visited India in 2018. This is his first official visit to India after being conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh in 2023 by King Charles III. After concluding his visit to India, Duke of Edinburgh will travel on to join The Duchess of Edinburgh, in visiting Nepal.

Founded by Prince Philip in 1956, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award helps young people build their confidence and develop key life skills in order to reach their full potential. In the statement, British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, expressed happiness to welcome Prince Edward's visit to India and termed the visit an "important reminder of the vibrant and enduring links" between the two nations.

She stated, "I am delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to India. The visit is an important reminder of the vibrant and enduring links between our countries, including through a 1.7 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK.

"The UK-India partnership is helping drive solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues. By investing in our youth today and ensuring they have all the opportunities to succeed, we can continue to build on the shared vision of a better tomorrow," she added.

Kapil Bhalla, National Director, The International Award for Young People, India said: "We are deeply honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to India as part of his continued commitment to inspiring young people worldwide."

"His visit reaffirms the transformative impact of The International Award for Young People in empowering the youth of India to realise their full potential. His Royal Highness' presence is a testament to the enduring legacy of this programme and its ability to connect communities across the globe," he added.