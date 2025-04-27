Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM discusses 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam with UK foreign secy

EAM discusses 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam with UK foreign secy

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
"Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," the external affairs minister said in a social media post. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy India's policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism while discussing the "cross-border" links to the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suspect in killing of Russian general claims he was paid by Ukraine: Russia

Russia launches nearly 150 drones in major overnight assault on Ukraine

Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

Global leaders call PM Modi, condemn Pahalgam attack, offer support

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Topics :Pahalgam attackS Jaishankar

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story