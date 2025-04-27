Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak wants Russian, Chinese involvement in Pahalgam terror attack probe

Pak wants Russian, Chinese involvement in Pahalgam terror attack probe

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response"

Aadil Thokar, Aadil, Thokar, Pahalgam terror attack

An image of Aadil Thokar, main accused of Pahalgam terror attack, while crossing over to Pakistan in 2018. Thokar is believed to have joined banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit and infiltrated back into India through LoC in 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan wants involvement of Russia and China in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a media report.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

In a recent interview to Russian government-run RIA Novosti news agency, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out."  He said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also proposed conducting an international investigation.

 

"Let's find out who is the culprit and the perpetrator of this incident in India, in Kashmir, talk or empty statements have no effect. There must be some evidence that Pakistan is involved or that these people were supported by Pakistan. These are just statements, empty statements and nothing more," Khawaja was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Exit deadline ends, Pakistan citizens bid tearful goodbyes, rush home

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

'Where will I go?' Odisha woman faces deportation to Pak after 35 years

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA takes over probe, question eyewitnesses

Exports, Export

Indian goods worth $10 bn annually reach Pakistan via third countries: GTRI

“Today from the soil of Bihar, I want to say to the whole world in clear words that India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their supporters, conspirators. They will be punished beyond their imagination” NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minis

Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

Meanwhile, a Moscow-based independent US analyst Andrew Korybko noted that not only has Pakistan denied India's accusation, which was to be expected, but top officials surprisingly made two self-discrediting claims.

Ishaq Dar, who doubles as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, remarked that those who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22 might be freedom fighters, he said.

Whatever one's views might be about the Kashmir conflict, it's an indisputable act of terrorism to massacre tourists, not to mention on the basis of their religion. Speculating that the perpetrators 'might be freedom fighters' discredits bonafide freedom fighters across the world and tacitly justifies terrorism, Korybko wrote in his newsletter on Substack, an online platform.

The second self-discrediting claim to be made by a top Pakistani official about the Pahalgam terrorist attack came from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who told Al Jazeera media outlet that what happened on that dark day might be a false flag operation, he said.

Upon reflecting more on what Dar and Asif said, observers will notice a glaring contradiction in that the first strongly insinuated approval of the Pahalgam attack by speculating that the perpetrators 'might be freedom fighters', while the second strongly disapproves of the attack and blames it all on India.

"These scenarios are mutually exclusive and intellectually insulting, and the fact that top Pakistani officials can't get their story straight suggests that they're clumsily trying to cover up their side's complicity, Korybko wrote. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Navy

Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

Modi, Narendra Modi

Global leaders call PM Modi, condemn Pahalgam attack, offer support

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Indian army, security forces

Pak violates LoC ceasefire for 3rd straight night, Indian Army retaliates

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pakistan in panic as India vows to cut water supply after Pahalgam attack

Topics : Pahalgam attack Pakistan Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon