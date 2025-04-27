Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

Crackdown on terror: Houses of three more terrorists demolished in J-K

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar
The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

They said house of another active terrorist --Amir Nazir -- was demolished in Pulwama district. 

In Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished. Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016.

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran, UAE Presidents condemn Pahalgam attack, offer condolences to victims

Over 450 Indians return home from Pak via Wagah after visa cancellations

Pakistan carries out unprovoked speculative firing along LoC: Army sources

Pakistan army chief Gen Munir reiterates two-nation theory at parade

'We have nowhere to go': Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi on visa uncertainty

Topics :Pahalgam attackJammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and KashmirTerrorsim

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story